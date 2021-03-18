The Muny season tickets go on-sale next week

The box office area of the Muny, circa June 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – Musical theatre returns to Forest Park this summer as The Muny reopens for its 103rd season in St. Louis.

America’s largest outdoor musical theatre announced Thursday that season tickets for the 2021 summer season will be available beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 22.

In a statement, Muny management said it will make its final decision later this spring on running shows “based on the current health landscape.”

Three of the seven productions will be making their Muny premieres this summer.

Tickets be purchased online at Muny.org or by calling 314-361-1900. At present, the box office in Forest Park remains closed.

The Muny 2021 summer season lineup

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (July 5 – 11)

Mary Poppins (July 14 – 22)

Smokey Joe’s Cafe (July 25 – 31)

The Sound of Music (August 3 – 9)

Sweeney Todd (August 12 – 18)

On Your Feet! (August 21 – 27)

Chicago (August 30 – September 5)