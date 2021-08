PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) - Mounds of vacuum-sealed fleece blankets piled on a table at OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois. The donation came from the hands and heart of a 15-year-old thyroid cancer survivor.

"This is 50 blankets that I hand-made, and it goes along with the foundation I created," said Abby Ehrler. "It's called Abby's Blankets of Strength."