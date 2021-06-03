The Muny to have full capacity for 2021 season

ST. LOUIS- The Muny announced Thursday that it will celebrate its 103 season of outdoor theatre in Forest Park at full capacity. The move comes with the support of the city’s health department, according to a news release. Officials had said previously that the season would open at 60 percent capacity.

The 2021 season lineup includes:

Smokey Joe’s Cafe | July 26 – Aug. 1

The Sound of Music | Aug. 3 – 9

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers | Aug. 12 – 18

On Your Feet! | Aug. 21 – 27

Chicago | Aug. 30 – Sept. 5

While social distancing mandates are no longer in effect, The Muny said it will still follow other guidelines.:

Patron Masking

Fully vaccinated patrons are not required to wear masks at The Muny. Patrons who are not yet fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times on campus, unless actively eating or drinking.

Staff Masking

For the safety of our patrons and our employees, our event staff will wear masks.

Cashless Transactions

Concession stands, kiosks and other retail transactions made on The Muny campus will be cashless and only offer credit, debit or Muny gift card payment options.

Express Ingress

The Muny campus has deployed new, state-of-the-art metal detection scanners. These new devices will allow a continuous stream of physically-distanced patrons to pass through security checkpoints without the delays typically associated with bag checks and handheld metal detection devices (or “wands”).

Hand Sanitizer

For patron convenience, hand sanitizer dispensers will be widely available throughout the Muny campus.