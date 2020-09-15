The number of Missourians aiding in disaster recovery grows as fires ravage the West, Hurricanes batter South

ST. LOUIS – As national emergencies grow people from our area are deploying to help.

Hurricane Sally is threatening to make landfall on Tuesday as a category 2 storm.

Sunday Missouri Task Force 1 was activated and headed for the Baton Rouge area. Forty-six tasked force members deployed along with all their equipment.

Weather experts are predicting that Sally will be a slow-moving storm that will dump a lot of rain. Missouri Task Force 1 is ready to assist with water rescues.

The task force got to their staging area in Louisiana Monday.

From flooding to fires, the task force also has two members deployed to Salem, Oregon.

Also fighting fires out west is West County EMS and Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Eric Heimos.

His Chief, Jeff Sadtler said Heimos is in northern California on his second deployment. He said Heimos has been deploying to fight wildfires for years. He is now the crew boss of a team out there. Cell service is spotty, but he knows Heimos is busy.

Thirty Red Cross volunteers from the St. Louis area have deployed to help. With the pandemic, they are asking for even more volunteers to sign up.

Here is the information on how to volunteer.