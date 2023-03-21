MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The Offspring and two other well-known pop-punk bands have joined forces for a St. Louis show this summer.

The Offspring, Sum 41 and Simple Plan are set to perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 27. The three are touring together as part of The Offspring’s “Let The Bad Times Roll” tour.

105.7 The Point dubs the tour stop as part of its “BIG Summer Show.” All three bands have been making hits since the 1990s. The tour comes in promotion of The Offspring’s most-recent album “Let The Bad Times Roll,” which was released in 2021.

Ticketmaster is running a presale for tickets from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. Fans can use the promo code “OPENER” to score tickets early. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.