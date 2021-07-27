The Olympics can inspire young people to join a sport

WEBB CITY, MO – Olympic competitions can be an inspiration for just about anyone who watches, especially young athletes.

For instance, swimming.

According to officials with two local clubs, one in Webb City, the other in Joplin, more young people sign-up for the sport as a result of seeing it broadcast during the summer games.

“Yeah, I think anytime you see that type of stuff on television, uh you know, people notice that, I think people generally have an interest in that sports anyway, that’s why they’re watching them, but when they see that and they hear the stories of people, how they you know, hey, that’s a regular town person that’s involved in that sport, you know, everybody has that desire to that as well.” Says Don Fifter, Joplin Stingray Swim Team President

“Whenever swimming gets an athlete that people actually know their name, that’s that’s huge, you know Phelps, Phelps brought a lot more boys into the sport during his time than we’d had in a long time.” Says Shawn Klosterman, Berzerker Swimming Head Coach.

Fifer says the sport has become so popular among young people that there aren’t enough pools in the area for them to compete.

One of his team members, by the way, made this year’s Paralympic Team, Haven Shepard.