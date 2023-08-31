ST. LOUIS — The Original Crusoe’s is closing its restaurant. The eating establishment has been a fixture in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of south St. Louis for the past 44 years. Patrons will want to stop by over the next few weeks as they use up the remaining inventory.

The owner posted this message to the location’s Facebook page today:

“I am not sure where to start this post and this is probably one of the hardest things our family has had to do. Unfortunately, we are going to have to close our restaurant of 44 years.

We have had a rough summer with the power going out twice and losing a lot of food. Plus, our hoods not working for over a week with many attempts to fix it and then finding out it was a fix on Ameren’s end. It saddens us beyond words and we are so thankful for the support we have had over the years.

We have made so many friends and family from our customers and wouldn’t change that for the world. My dad, Steve, started this business in 1979 and my brother and I grew up here. We were hoping the same for our children but times have changed and it is a lot harder than it was before.

We will be open for the next couple of weeks or so, until we go through our inventory. We may continue to keep the bar open depending if we can make it work. Come down, visit us and help us close out with memories, love and support!

Thank you,

Limmers and LaChances”