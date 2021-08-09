The Pageant and Delmar Hall requiring proof of vaccination, negative test

ST. LOUIS– Starting today, The Pageant and Delmar Hall will require proof of at least one dose of a COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test within the previous 72 hours.

The music venues also say masks will be needed to enter either of the locations.

The venues say proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or the negative test can be a physical paper copy or a snapshot on your mobile device. You also need to bring a matching photo ID to display upon admission.

The venues say while we believe that most of our patrons are already vaccinated, our continuing goal is to provide as safe an environment as practically possible.

This policy will be in effect until further notice. You can read more about the policy on The Pageant’s website.