The Pageant concert venue to reopen this fall

ST. LOUIS – Concert venues have been struggling to survive through this pandemic but are looking to make a comeback here in the St. Louis area.

The historic Pageant in the Delmar Loop plans to reopen this fall.

The Old Rock House in Downtown St. Louis was the first indoor concert venue to take the leap. After collaborating with them and several other venues in the area, The Pageant is preparing to reopen its doors to the public.

“We’re all just trying to learn from each other and hopefully save our industry,” said Patrick Hagin, managing partner of The Pageant.

For seven months, The Pageant has been sitting empty.

Hagin said they have worked extensively with the City of St. Louis, the CDC, and other venues in implementing its reopening plan.

“Everybody’s trying to help each other out here in our industry,” he said. “We’re all trying to work our way through this.”

Capacity will be limited to 332 people and guests will be sat in groups of two or four in socially-distanced sections. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and will be screened, along with having their temperatures taken, before entering the building. They even plan to pump fresh air into the building six times an hour.

“We have to require that so our patrons feel we are doing everything we can to make this a safe environment for them,” Hagin said.

The weekend concert series will start Saturday, October 24 with a tribute performance from Anthology. Hagin and his team hope they can continue concerts until the end of the year and beyond.

“So far, the response we’ve gotten is very, very strong and we think the shows are going to sell well,” he said.