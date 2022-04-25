ST. LOUIS – The Price Is Right 50th Anniversary Nationwide “Come On Down Tour” is coming to St. Louis Thursday.

Fans of the show are invited to “Come On Down” for a chance to play Plinko, spin the wheel and compete in a locally-themed showcase showdown. Fans can also meet the show’s announcer, George Gray, who is from St. Louis. Those who attend the event can also win prizes from Blueberry Hill which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The event is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ballpark Village. Fans of the show can also enter for a chance to win $50,000. Click here to enter.