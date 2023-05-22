ST. LOUIS — The Rachael Ray Show is ending this week after 17-seasons. The final show is Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The last three episodes will feature celebrity guests, iconic chefs, and some of the show’s best moments. Watch the final episodes on FOX 2 at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

“To the people that did our show for all these years and kept it on for 17 seasons, it truly is because of the talent of all of you. It’s unheard of. All of your love, all of your great food, all of our friends. I don’t want to stop working, and I will not stop working,” states Rachael Ray.

Rachael Ray’s final shows:

Tuesday, May 23 — Rachael Ray’s farewell event continues with Rachael’s culinary pals Buddy Valastro, Jeff Mauro and Sunny Anderson sharing memories of their time on the show. The three chefs have guested on the show almost 200 times combined. Plus, an all-star foodie tribute continues with chef friends including Emeril and Curtis Stone.

Wednesday, May 24 — Rachael Ray takes a trip down memory lane and revisits some of the show’s greatest moments. The show’s final guest Donnie Wahlberg catches Rachael up on the latest with his family and his “Blue Bloods” family, while his wife, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, sends a very special message for Rachael. Plus, Rachael gets a special goodbye message from Oprah.