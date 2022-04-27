ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Are you heading to St. Louis Lambert International Airport to board an airplane for some exotic trip? Perhaps you are traveling for business. Well, the airport has a way for you to check the status of the parking lots from your phone or computer.

There are a lot of people who use the airport’s parking lots to store their cars during trips. They hear that every day from travelers who want more parking options. It can also be frustrating when the long-term lots are full.

The airport has a real-time monitor of the parking lots online. The tool tells you how full they are. You can check on the status of lots at terminal one and terminal two. Plus, the status of lots A, B, C, D, and E. You can also call the information desk here: 314-890-1333.

The long-term lots have free shuttle service to the airport 24 hours a day. They are open all year long. Learn about each lot’s rate and availability here.

A new lot with more than 300 new parking spots is being built. It was supposed to be open by now but has been delayed by the pandemic. They plan to open it in 2023.