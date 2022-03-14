The Red Cross creates incentives for baseball fans

ST. LOUIS – The Red Cross of Greater St. Louis has a deal for baseball and shopping fans giving blood at the Saint Louis Galleria.



Chapter Executive Director, Beth Elders explains how the winter and the COVID pandemic affected blood supplies for sick and injured patients. She also explained how donors can receive a $10 Fanatics e-gift card, and an automatic shot at a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

The drive will be held Tuesday, March 22nd from 1pm-6pm. Use code “GALLERIA” for shopping deals.

Red Cross Blood Drive

Saint Louis Galleria

Near Panera and Cheesecake Factory

RedCrossBlood.org