ST. LOUIS – The Rizzuto Show announced a fundraiser in memory and honor of the show’s friend and colleague, Jeff Burton.

A longtime fixture on the St. Louis airwaves with 105.7 The Point, Burton died Aug. 15 at the age of 55, nearly 17 months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In memory of Burton, Rizzuto, Patrico, Moon, and King Scott have announced The Rizzuto Show “Touch Every Seat” punishment fundraiser on 1057.thepoint.com.

The goal is to raise $70,000 for Jeff Burton’s family. If fans can raise the money by Sept. 15, the four guys will touch all 18,000 seats inside the Enterprise Center.

There are three ways you can donate to support Burton’s family between now and Sept. 14.

Visit any of the 13 areas Together Credit Union locations in-person and ask to make a donation to the “We Love You Jeff Fund”.

Donate via Venmo@WeLoveYouJeff

Purchase one of the two Jeff Burton t-shirts available for sale from MPGTandem