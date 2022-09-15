ST. LOUIS – The guys from 105.7 The Point’s “The Rizzuto Show” touched every seat in the Enterprise Center Thursday in honor of their cohost Jeff Burton’s passing.

Following Burton’s death on Monday, August 15, “The Rizzuto Show” hosts started a fundraiser for Burton’s family. They raised $106,755. They had aimed to reach $70,000.

The Point said on Facebook that they made their goal “between the t-shirts, donations at Together Credit Union and Venmo, and some generous donations from [their] sponsors.”

Rizzuto, Patrico, Moon, and King Scott said if the money was raised by Thursday, September 15, then each one of them would touch all 18,000 seats at the Enterprise Center.

As the guys went around the stadium, photos of Burton were displayed on the jumbotron.

Rizzuto and Patrico touched every seat in 1 hour and 47 minutes. Moon and King Scott took 1 hour and 30 minutes to touch every seat.

Click here and here to watch.