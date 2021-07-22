The Rolling Stones begins No Filter 2021 Tour in St. Louis this September

FILE – Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs in Glastonbury, England on June 29, 2013. Jagger’s jacket is among 55 L’Wren Scott creations going on sale this week at Christie’s in London. (Photo by Jim Ross/Invision/AP, File)

ST. LOUIS – The Rolling Stones have rescheduled their canceled 2020 US tour, and St. Louis is their first date back.

The Rolling Stones will play The Dome at America’s Center on September 26.

The band said all previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled dates. Some of the dates were unable to be rescheduled and the band said Ticketmaster will be in contact with those people.

The Rolling Stones also added some new dates. Those include New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

Click here for tickets to the St. Louis show. Tickets start at $46.50.

