The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies, band set to tour in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – After keeping the beat for half a century with The Rolling Stones, drummer Charlie Watts died surrounded by family in a London hospital.

The longtime drummer behind hits “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Miss You,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Start me up,” once explained in an interview his process for a live performance and longevity with The Stones.

“It’s good to have twice as many numbers ready to play and to be twice as fit as you need to be for two hours,” Watts said in a previous interview.

“So, at the end of two hours, you don’t want to be dying. You want to be able to play for another hour or two.”

It was a recent unspecified medical condition and recovery that Watts decided not to tour with The Rolling Stones when they kicked off their “No Filter” tour at the Dome at America’s Center Sept. 26.

“Charlie has been part of nine performances here in the St. Louis region, dating all the way back to the first one in 1966,” said Brian Hall, CEO Explore St. Louis.

“So, I’m sure on Sept. 26th when The Stones are live at the Dome at America’s Center that the band is going to pay tribute to him in a very substantial way.”

With just a month until the show in Downtown St. Louis, the concert, with some tickets remaining, turns into what could be an emotional Sunday night in St. Louis for the band and fans, and the 300 service workers making sure that the show will go on even if the revered drummer won’t be present.

“As of about three weeks ago the tour and Charlie made the decision because of the procedures that he was going to be undergoing that he would not be part of the tour,” Hall said.

“So that was already set in motion and another drummer had been selected.”

The steady hand who kept the syncopated beat and made up the backbone of the Rolling Stones won’t set behind the drum kit.

His understudy, Steve Jordan, who has played with Keith Richards for years will help make sure the show will go on.