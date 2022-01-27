The Saint Louis Zoo is holding two job fairs starting this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Do you want to work at the Saint Louis Zoo? They are holding two job fairs to find part-time employees for the spring, summer, and fall. They also need people to start immediately this winter.

The job fairs will be held in The Living World exhibit at the Zoo’s North Entrance from 9:00 am to noon this Saturday, January 29, and on Friday, February 4. Positions start at $12.50 per hour and there is free employee parking.

The Zoo is looking for conductors for the Zooline Railroad, catering and food service workers, groundskeepers, gardeners, retail and parking lot attendants, and more. Weekday and weekend positions are available for ages 15 (work permit required at time of hire) and up.

Registration to attend the job fair is not needed. The dress code for the fair is business casual. All successful candidates will be required to submit to a criminal background check and a drug test.

For more information, call 314-646-4816 or visit stlzoo.org/employment.