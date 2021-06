ST. LOUIS – The Salvation Army is helping people who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic.

The organization received more than $1 million to distribute to St. Louis City residents in need of rental assistance.

The money came funds from the US Department of the Treasury.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one out of seven US renters is behind on rent. That number jumped to one in five for people with children.

