ST. LOUIS — Only a week ago, The Salvation Army launched its 75th annual Christmas fundraising campaign known as “The Tree of Lights.” The event took place in Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis.

The Salvation Army in the St. Louis area still follows the old tradition of lighting the Tree of Lights at the start of the Christmas season. This unique occasion highlights the generosity and commitment of the people in our region.

There are a variety of ways that one can lend a hand, such as donating money on their own or ringing the bells at the well-known Red Kettles. This year, if you want to raise money online, you can even put up a digital version of a tea kettle. Learn more at www.registertoring.com or www.salarmymidland.org.