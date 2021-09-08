The ‘Shaq-burger’ is now available at Dierberg’s grocery stores

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You will now be able to buy a two-pound Shaq burger pack at Dierbergs. Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal worked with a company specializing in gourmet meats to come up with the recipe.

“We worked closely with Shaquille to create a product that would wow fans and we are both really proud of the ‘Shaq’ burger,” writes Meat District’s COO Zack Levenson. “We developed a perfect blend of Angus Beef Brisket, Short Rib, and Chuck in 8 oz patties for a larger than life, slam dunk burger.”

The burger is also available at other grocery stores across the US including, Food Lion, SEG, Hyvee, Publix, and Ralphs.

