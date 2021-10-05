The Sinquefields will be inducted into World Chess Hall of Fame today

ST. LOUIS – Two people are being inducted into the World Chess Hall of Fame in St. Louis on Tuesday, but neither one is a professional chess player.

The honors are going to Rex and Jeanne Sinquefield. Rex turned his hometown into the chess capital of the United States. Rex and Jeanne founded the Saint Louis Chess Club in 2008. They paid to move the World Chess Hall of Fame to St. Louis.

Tuesday’s ceremony also marks the start of the 2021 US Chess Championships.

Some of the world’s *best* players will compete over the next two weeks in St. Louis.