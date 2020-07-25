The St. Augustine Project resumes cleanup effort of old church in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Volunteers spent several hours in the heat cleaning up an old church in north Saint Louis and the surrounding area.

For the first time since the coronavirus started and their plans are to be put on hold, volunteers came out to clean up the old Saint Augustine church in north St. Louis at the corner of Lismore and Hebert. The Augustine Project along with Brightside St. Louis teamed up for the effort.

Volunteers brought some of their own tools and safety equipment. American Eagle Waste donated a 40 yard dumpster for the project.

Their goal is to turn the old church into a community center with educational programs, a wellness space, and a community garden among other things.

The church was built back in 1896.

Augustine Project President Brittany Breeden bought the property for about $7000 in back taxes and fees to return it to the community.

They’ve set their first fundraising goal at $10,000. The restoration project is expected cost $10 million.

For more information on the project visit: https://www.projectaugustine.org/