The St. Louis conservative talk radio war heats up

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are three new conservative talk radio stations that recently hit the airwaves in St. Louis. The new additions come after Rush Limbaugh’s show ended on 1120 AM KMOX following his death earlier this year.

KMOX calls itself “The Voice of St. Louis” and is known as the first U.S. station to program all talk shows around the clock. The station started in 1920 and after the purchase of a 50,000-watt transmitter tower that could be heard across the United States and as far away as South Africa.

Rush Limbaugh’s highly-rated syndicated show started broadcasting on KMOX several decades ago and was one of the few non-local shows on the station. It was replaced by “St. Louis Talks.” The show features newsmakers and KMOX personalities Carol Daniel, Ryan Wrecker, and Bo Matthews. You can hear it on weekdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm when it isn’t preempted by a Cardinals game. The “Mighty Mox” is also the flagship station for the home team.

The latest station to join the buzz on St. Louis airwaves is KMJM. On Monday the former Adult R&B station flipped to 104.9 FM The Patriot. The station now offers local hosts like Jamie Allman and syndicated programs like Glenn Beck and the Sean Hannity Show.

Dan Bongino’s radio show replaced Rush Limbaugh’s airtime in many markets. KMOX and their sister station 97.1 FM did not add the show. But, 101.9 FM News Talk is carrying the former Secret Service Agent, NYPD Officer, and New York Times best-selling author. He is joined in the lineup by local hosts with their own shows including Vic Porcelli, Mike Ferguson, Tony Colombo, Katie Fitzpatrick, Tim Jones, and Chris Arps. Plus more syndicated content like Fox Across America.

Radio Insight reports that former 97.1 FM weekend hosts Rick and Tracy Ellis launched Real Talk 93.3 FM. The station features Joe Hoft, the editor of the Gateway Pundit, and also carries Dan Bongino from 11:00 am-2:00 pm.

It will be interesting to see how St. Louis standards like KMOX, 550 AM KTRS, and 97.1 FM fare against the newcomers. There is a lot more competition for your attention on the radio.