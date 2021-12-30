The St. Louis County property tax deadline is Friday – No paper receipts

CLAYTON, Mo. – Friday is the deadline to pay your property tax. St. Louis County residents need to be aware of a change. The county will not mail out payment receipts.

County Spokesman Doug Moore tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that opting out of automatically mailing receipts is projected to save the county $250,000.

Receipts for tax bills paid through the county website will be available online two days later. Residents who want a printed copy can get it for $1 by visiting the county headquarters in Clayton or at the satellite offices on Northwest Plaza Drive in st. ann or Lemay Ferry Road in south county.