The St. Louis County property tax deadline is Friday – No paper receipts

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. – Friday is the deadline to pay your property tax. St. Louis County residents need to be aware of a change. The county will not mail out payment receipts.

County Spokesman Doug Moore tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that opting out of automatically mailing receipts is projected to save the county $250,000.

Receipts for tax bills paid through the county website will be available online two days later. Residents who want a printed copy can get it for $1 by visiting the county headquarters in Clayton or at the satellite offices on Northwest Plaza Drive in st. ann or Lemay Ferry Road in south county.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News