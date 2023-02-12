ST. LOUIS — St. Louis residents may know the name “Eads” because of the bridge built by the James Buchanan Eads, who worked on Mississippi River steamboats in the early 1800s.

James Eads How, St. Louis’ rich hobo, is a lesser-known family member, according to BELT magazine. How is the grandchild of James B. Eads. He chose to abandon his family fortune and work as a migrant worker.

When How’s father died in 1898, he announced that he was giving up the life of a wealthy man in St. Louis in order to undertake missionary work in the inner city. He spent his adult life riding trains and hunting for temporary work, all while funding his mutual aid organization, the International Brotherhood Welfare Association (IBWA).

The IBWA is still in existence today. The International Brotherhood Welfare Association is a charity that helps the working poor people help themselves.

Hobo Colleges

“Mountain Dew,” a veteran hobo of 42 years now in semi-retirement, sits in a Chicago freight yard with some jelly he made for a friend he expected to arrive on an incoming train, July 20, 1983. Mountain Dew, who felt more comfortable sitting near the tracks, had arrived in Chicago by bus and planned to continue to Minneapolis the same way for a check-up at a VA hospital. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock)

That mission has served as the organization’s rallying cry since its inception in 1905. The International Brotherhood Welfare Association (IBWA) was started in 1905 as a way for migrant workers, who were called “hobos” at the time, to help each other.

The group became the world’s second-largest workers’ organization at the time. The IBWA prioritized education and collaboration over direct political action.

The IBWA had chapters in twenty cities across the country, including Baltimore, Buffalo, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. Its headquarters were in the Midwest, in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Chicago.

Their “Hobo Colleges” offered shelter, hot meals, and education. During the winter, they were also important gathering places for migratory workers.

On certain nights, the hobos would learn about basic social science, industrial law, vagrancy law, public speaking, job hunting, venereal disease, and anything else they could learn and use.

They also chatted about philosophy, literature, and religion. Both street orators and academicians delivered lectures. How preached about social changes like the 8-hour work day, pensions, and unemployment insurance.

These colleges also served as gathering places for migrant laborers to express themselves. It was usually held in the winter, when cities had fewer jobs and more hobos.

The success of the colleges varied. The Chicago chapter was the largest, and one year it debated with students from the University of Chicago. A hobo college was often a rented structure in the homeless area of a city.

There would be sleeping blankets, a bathroom, and a kitchen in which the hobo might prepare their favorite mulligan stew. Ben Reitman set up the Chicago division, and Irwin St. John Tucker and Michael C. Walsh helped him with it while he was abroad.

Every year, hundreds of hobos graduate, with 164 graduating in 1926. The International Brotherhood Welfare Association, which was resurrected in California in 2011 and has remained faithful to its roots, aims to better the lives of working-class people by providing them with the resources they need to help themselves.

Why did he give up a fortune?

While no historian has identified why How decided that this particular group had the best claim to his millions, considering his family’s businesses, his decision makes sense.

How’s father, James Flintham How, was a Wabash Railroad official. During the 1800s and 1900s, he oversaw one of the Midwest’s most successful railroads. The Wabash traveled from Ohio to Kansas City and then north to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The Eads Bridge, which was previously a toll bridge, belonged to his mother’s family.

How may have heard about an underclass of people who stowed away illegally on business trains, refusing his father’s side of the family train expenses and his mother’s bridge tolls from a young age.

In the end, the railroads had to hire police to stop migrant workers from using the tracks for free.

The hobo news

The tramp king promptly put his money toward the Hobo News, a monthly newspaper that would become his little-known contribution to radical American literature.

The Hobo News, first published in St. Louis and later in Cincinnati, is an intriguing piece of American radical publishing history. Even though a wealthy person paid for the publication to keep going, it listened to the voices of the oppressed people it claimed to represent.

Although How wrote an editorial for each issue, the masthead revealed that the majority of the original content was contributed by hobos who identified as such.

How claimed that the primary goal of his journals was to “make the word ‘hobo’ acceptable.” To do this, he and the people he hired used hobo slang and ribald, strange, and sometimes perverted comedy.

He thought hobos didn’t want to be hobos. He said that they were hurt by an unfair and unreliable economy that couldn’t give them steady work. This was a systematic issue that drove hobos to gamble and drink excessively.

How believed he needed to educate and elevate them just as much as he needed to educate polite society about their hardships.

A commitment to his convictions

What can’t be said about How is that he didn’t follow through on his convictions. He kept his commitment to live in poverty and travel until his death in 1930. He perished from both disease and malnutrition.

James Buchanan Eads made his mark on the world through trade and steel, whereas James Eads How made his mark through paper and philanthropy. Despite the fact that paper does not survive as long as steel, How’s goal was not to live forever.

How is buried in Bellefontaine Cemetery, in his families’ plot.