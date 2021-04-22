The steps St. Louis is taking on the road to reopening

Missouri

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – People are coming back in mass to visit St. Louis area attractions and spend money downtown, that’s according to Brian Hall with Explore St. Louis.

Hall took part in COVID: The next steps; a FOX2Now.com show hosted by medical reporter Dan Gray that looked at the efforts underway for reopening.

“Spring break really marked the beginning of the recovery of travel and tourism especially in st. Louis,” said Hall.

He said during the last week of March the metro area saw 82% occupancy.

Hall joined St. Louis County Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan, Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, and Andrew Meyer with FEMA.

But how much longer will St. Louis have to wait to open up fully? Khan says he would love to say things will be in a better position in a month but that we must air on the side of caution.

“I really can’t give you a timeline because the virus and the way the pandemic unfolds is what gives us an indication of what might come next,” explained Khan.

Khan and Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force both agree vaccinations are the key to reopening.

 “The best way to get there is to increase vaccinations and adhere to health strategies, if we do that we will get there faster and have a greater potential to not having to wear that mask,” said Garza.

And when it comes to herd immunity, Khan said the khan said we shouldn’t focus on an arbitrary target. He says there is plenty of vaccines available and we need to focus on getting people vaccinated.

 “Able body individuals that have the ability to get in a car and drive to a vaccination site, that is the population that worries me the most because we are seeing an increase in vaccine hesitancy and reluctance to initiate that first step,” said Khan.

FEMA is in town to help reach underserved areas. Andrew Meyer acknowledged FEMA hasn’t reached their 3,000 daily goal but is celebrating vaccinating 17,000 people so far. 

“We have seen 56% of people come from St. Louis City and County that we initially targeted a higher vulnerability to virus, less access to health care provider,” said Meyer.

Bottom line, Khan says you have no excuse, if you are unvaccinated get yourself a shot now.

“Don’t listen to the nonsense being spewed on social media, arm yourself with facts,” said Khan.

And when it comes to getting a booster shot, the health leaders say that is coming but it’s unclear what it will look like and when you will need to get it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

More local COVID-19 maps and stats

Popular

Latest News

More News