ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The nation is marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks. It is a reminder of the time a St. Louis-based company helped pay tribute to those who lost their lives that day. All through an ad that only aired once.



The original ad aired during the Super Bowl on February 3, 2002. It shows the Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to New York City and bowing their heads before the fractured skyline.



The ad was the result of a monumental effort that involved Congress, the New York City Mayor’s Office, and others. They filmed when the city and the country, were in a fragile moment. The nation was now at war and on edge.



“We filmed in New York City. We had a helicopter going over the Brooklyn Bridge. Mayor Giuliani let us into the city. The only film company of any sort right after 9-11 to actually come into air space with our helicopter to film the Clydesdale the hitch coming into Battery Park and it was amazing, just amazing,” said Bob Lachky, former executive vice president of AB Global Creative.



They produced a remastered version of the ad to mark the 10th anniversary. It was part of a fundraising campaign for the National September 11 Memorial.



Anheuser Busch updated the ad last year to mark two decades since the attacks. The commercial now has a completed One World Trade building and a modern New York skyline.



Lights shoot up to mark the locations of buildings destroyed in the attacks. They are lit from dusk to dawn on the evening of September 11. The end card has also been updated to read, “20 years later, we’ll never forget.”

You can see the remastered ad from 2021 here: