ST. LOUIS – The frantic search for a St. Louis mother of four is over. Illinois State Police recovered the body of 29-year-old Marquisha Williams near Chicago on Thursday.

Williams’ ex-boyfriend and the father of her children, 31-year-old Trenton Ivy, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with her disappearance and death.

Williams’ family and friends gathered Thursday at Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in North St. Louis. The group was seen sharing hugs and tears as the heavy reality of the situation set in.

Her mother, Norvette Chavis, tells FOX 2 that Thursday’s devastating discovery at least gives her family some peace knowing their loved one will be returned home for a proper burial.

“I’m glad they found her,” said Chavis. “Glad we have closure. It was going to drive me crazy if they hadn’t found her.”

Chavis had a message for the countless number of people who stepped up to help them in their multi-state search and supported them during their time of need.

“We really appreciate it,” she said. “We felt the love. I hope she felt the love. I’m so thankful and grateful for the help that we did receive.”

The community is now left to grapple with Williams’ senseless death.

Sheila Price, the vice president of Mothers Advocating Safe Streets, said she cannot understand what would lead Ivy to take the life of the mother of their four children.

“He took a life from his own children. It’s not for us to understand, I guess. It’s just a tragedy for those kids to be without their mother,” Price said.

Williams, described as a loving, selfless mother, daughter, sister, and friend, was taken before her 30th birthday. Co-worker Kristie Dunn described Williams in glowing terms.

“Just the sweetest soul ever. Kind, gentle, always happy and smiling,” Nunn said. “Just a wonderful person.”

Those who took part in the days-long search effort say Marquisha was worth the effort.

Nunn, fighting back tears, explained why it was so important the community showed up for this young woman, taken far too soon.

“We’re all family. That’s what community is, and that’s what we do. We help one another.”

Just like friends and family said, Marquisha always did.