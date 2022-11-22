ST. LOUIS, Mo. – No weather-related pre-Thanksgiving travel concerns are expected anywhere in the Midwest. The forecast for Wednesday looks nice but there may be rain during the rest of the week.

Thanksgiving Day will bring an increase in clouds, with scattered light rain developing around midday and continuing into the afternoon. The rain will be scattered, so I still expect lots of dry time Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures should be in the 50s.

Friday is looking dry before a more significant push of rain sweeps through the area. The wet weather is expected Friday night through Saturday, with rain ending early Sunday morning.