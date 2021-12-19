The top ten ‘most impressive’ local fish caught in 2021

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Fishing is a popular sport in the Midwest and across the United States. Some of our most popular articles over the past year have been fish stories. But, these are not the inflated tales that come back after a weekend at the lake. Some anglers in Missouri have reeled in record-breaking fish and rare catches.

We have collected some of the best stories featuring local anglers over the past year for your reading pleasure. There are some bonus items at the end of this list. We spotted some of them during shark week this summer.

The top ten Missouri and Illinois fish stories for 2021:

10

Don’t dump pets: Missouri man reels in massive koi goldfish

9

Farmington man reels in ‘catch of a lifetime’ on the Mississippi River

8

Illinois man catches 90-pound catfish over Halloween weekend

7

No fish tale: Missouri angler catches huge invasive black carp

6

St. Louis man reels in record-breaking sunfish near Eureka

5

Son beats dad’s previous record to take over Missouri’s biggest sunfish catch

4

Illinois fisherman reels in over $100,000 prize at Missouri’s Bass Bash

3

Missouri man nabs world record-sized bighead carp in Perry Lake

2

Missouri man catches world-record-breaking ‘spotted gar’ fish

1

‘One-in-a-million’ Extremely rare catfish caught and released into the Mississippi River

Like fishing? Then check these stories out:

St. Louis County Library now offers fishing equipment for check-out
The story of Missouri’s one and only shark attack
Yes, sharks have been spotted in the Mississippi River near St. Louis

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News