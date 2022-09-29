ST. LOUIS, Mo. – How do you find a new restaurant? There are a lot of online reviews, but it can be hard to determine which ones really matter. One man has a way to find the best food.

A viral TikTok video by Freddie Wong reveals a method to find the most authentic cuisine near you. The filmmaker and eSports player says the best restaurants on Yelp have exactly 3.5 stars. The video explains why top-rated businesses are not always the best.

“The easiest way to find authentic Chinese food, assuming you’re living in a major metropolitan area, is to go on Yelp and look for restaurants with three and a half stars. Exactly three and a half. Not three, not four. Three and a half stars is the sweet spot for authentic Chinese food,” said Wong in the video.

There seems to be something to this theory. Some of the best Chinese restaurants in the St. Louis area have 3.5 stars on Yelp. Feast magazine profiled several of them in a “Food lover’s guide to University City’s Olive Boulevard dining district.” The River Front Times also included Yen Ching in their best of St. Louis list.

“Why is this the case? Here’s my theory. Cultural expectations for service are different in Asia. They’re not proactive. They’re not going to come up to you. They’re not going to just, proactively, give you refills. You need to flag down the waiters. People on Yelp are insufferable. They’re digging all these restaurants because the service is bad. However, the food balances it out. So you end up at three and a half stars. It’s the sweet spot, trust me,” said Wong.

Wong said that this method works for other types of cuisine. So, if you’re looking for something good to eat then look for that sweet spot on Yelp, 3.5 stars.

Here are all the St. Louis restaurants with 3.5 stars under the category “Chinese” on Yelp: