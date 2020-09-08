The two simple reasons some remote students do better than others

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Not all virtual learning is equal. Some students say they get nothing out of it while others say they love it. FOX 2 reporter Chris Hayes found two simple reasons why some students are doing better than others.

Hayes learned about the “Keys to Education Success” from independent observers. They are people who are supervisors at academic labs like the one run by the city of Ballwin. Other labs are operated by Lifetime Fitness. They are places for the children whose schools are closed and their parents have to work.

The first key is having someone to pay attention to all of the students.

“One of us is presenting the other one of us is kind of scrolling through the kids to make sure they’re staying focused. We can individually chat them to remind them to ‘keep your eyes on the screen,'” said Phil McGuire.

Another key noticed by supervisors in academic labs is the learning management system.

Younger students seem to work better and have an easier time with the program “Schoology,” which is used by districts like Parkway and in Edwardsville.

Supervisors described Schoology as more engaging visually and easier for smaller kids because they can get where they need to go with fewer clicks. https://www.schoology.com/

Younger students, especially those who aren’t used to a keyboard and mouse, have a harder time with the program Canvas, used by districts like Webster Groves and Rockwood. One supervisor said Canvas appears to be geared toward older students.

Schoology and Canvas Are not the only learning management systems available. But, they are the only ones analyzed by academic lab supervisors we spoke with. Some districts are using programs like Teams, Edmodo, or Google Classroom.