ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What are you doing for mom this weekend? Mother’s Day is Sunday and some are still scrambling to find something to demonstrate their appreciation. Gifts often come in the form of flowers, sweets, or a special meal with the family. Check out this list of the best Mother’s Day brunch spots in St. Louis for some inspiration.

Nearly 66% of the mothers work full-time jobs and 27% are stay-at-home moms. They tell pollsters that the thing they want most is a nap. Following naps, the second-most desirable gift for moms on Mother’s Day is a meal that they don’t have to cook. Help with chores, such as cleaning the house, was the third most-coveted present.

We asked FOX 2 Facebook fans what they would like to do for mom this weekend. We had some moms chiming in. Check out some of their top responses:

“Clean her house! Cook breakfast. Let me stay in my pajamas all day,” writes Elizabeth.

“The Botanical Gardens is wonderful,” said Kathleen.

“Let her sleep. For the love of God 😂 just throw me snacks and let me sleep,” states Shelby.

“Walking and shopping on St. Charles Main Street then lunch on the patio at Salt + Smoke!” writes Summer.

“Go to a fabulous Italian restaurant on The Hill 💖💕(yes I’m Italian/Sicilian)😁” remarked Margene.

“Have all my kids and grandbabies come to my house and plant flowers and enjoy dinner together and soak in all the love. I do love my kiddos with all my heart, they are my everything. Perfect Mother’s day to me,” said Barb.

“We still BBQ on Mother’s Day even though our parents are in heaven,” states Sherry.

“You can just drop this mom off at the brewery!” exclaims Becky.

“My daughter & I usually go antiquing. But this year we are going to Lake of the Ozarks & going shopping. Wish my granddaughters could go but their teenagers & of course they are doing other things,” said Susan.

“Botanical Garden, Grant’s Farm,” writes Carol.

“Great memories of going to Laumeier Park Art Fair with my mom on Mother’s Day,” said Jackie.

“Come to her house and help her plant roses,” writes Terry.

“Go to Church with her,” said Debbie.

“Not where you go. The point is just finding that quality time with her. Doesn’t matter if you’re sitting on her back porch or having a huge dinner. It’s the connection that means everything. I lost my mom four years ago to cancer and I don’t get that moment anymore. So Mother’s Day to me, besides having my daughter and son, is remembering all the times that I was fortunate enough to have with her. So, that’s how I celebrate,” remarked Becky.