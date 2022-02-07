‘The Who’ will be playing St. Louis during the 2022 tour – Tickets on sale this week

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 24: Pete Townshend (R) and Roger Daltrey of The Who perform on stage at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on March 24, 2009 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Who have announced their 2022 tour dates and they will be stopping in St. Louis this fall. The legendary rock band will play the Enterprise Center on October 14, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10:00 am at LiveNation.com.

Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend will be touring with the band two years after their acclaimed Moving On! Tour.

“Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got,” writes Roger Daltrey.

The Who Hits Back! Tour will feature the full live band. They will be playing the band’s many classics, as well as songs from their most recent album, titled WHO.

For more information about The Who Hits Back! 2022 dates thewho.com.

The Who Hits Back! Tour Dates

April 22 – Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL

April 24 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL

April 27 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

April 30 – New Orleans Jazz Festival

May 3 – Moody Center ATX – Austin, TX

May 5 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

May 8 – the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX

May 10 – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

May 13 – FedEx Forum – Memphis, TN

May 15 – TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, OH

May 18 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

May 20 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

May 23 – Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.

May 26 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY

May 28 – Bethel Woods Center of the Arts – Bethel, NY

Oct 2 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

Oct 4 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

Oct 7 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, NY

Oct 9 – Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH

Oct 12 – United Center – Chicago, IL

Oct 14 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

Oct 17 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

Oct 20 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

Oct 22 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

Oct 26 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

Oct 28 – Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

Nov 1 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

Nov 4 & 5 – Dolby Live at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV