ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of great events happening this Labor Day weekend, as families enjoy the last bit of summer. The world’s biggest Bounce Park, FUNBOX is here this Labor Day weekend at the Saint Louis Galleria.

Monica Maddox brought her son, niece, and nephews to check it out.

“They’re jumping around, they come out for some water – they have water, they have snow cones, they have everything here,” said Maddox. “If you’re under a little shaded area, there’s a nice breeze that comes in, they’re loving it. There’s six kids here, 4 adults, we’re having so much fun.”

The bounce park is 25,000 square feet, and will be here now until November 12. The park sits on one acre in the parking lot.

The inflatable playground has ten play zones.

“Mountains and rock-climbing and slides and anything that a kid could imagine,” said owner Jenn McElhaney. “So it’s really something that’s very safe and fun for them to come jump for 90 minutes, get all their energy out, go home, crash for the day, moms and dads don’t have to worry about their safety,”

FUNBOX will be open Sunday and Monday from 10:30 a.m. – to 6:00 p.m., tickets must be purchased online.

“They’re loving it because you know a couple of weeks ago it was 110 degrees outside, so they’re loving it. And they don’t get to see each other as often so this is a perfect thing – they can run around and play together, and do whatever they want,” said Maddox.

Another exciting event this Labor Day weekend is the 46th annual Japanese festival at the Botanical Gardens. Visitors can enjoy this event from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

The festival will feature sumo wrestling, martial arts demonstrations, calligraphy and dance, and candlelight walks in the Japanese Garden.

On Sunday evening, visitors can learn about Obon, the festival when the spirits of the dead return to spend time with the living. Lanterns are inscribed with the names of those who passed, then lit and set afloat as a way of accompanying the spirits as they depart for another year.