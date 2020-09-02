Theatres, concert halls going red to urge Congress for action to save entertainment industry

ST. LOUIS – The performing arts industry is seeing red and it’s hoping everyone will see it too.

It is to send a message to Congress to pass a bill to assist the struggling industry left in the dark due to COVID-19.

Hamilton being added to Disney Plus brought the hit play to households across America and introduced theatre to some who may never have been given that chance.

Lovers of theatre know there is simply nothing like seeing a play in person and now there’s an effort making sure that experience doesn’t go away.

“Theatre is the heartbeat of who we are,” said Marty Casey, performer.

When it comes to performing arts, if you know the scene in St. Louis, you have probably heard of Casey.

“In theatre, we’re working together, and I love theatre for that reason,” she said.

She is a self-proclaimed an “actravist” – a respected actress on the stage and activist in the streets for everything that’s right.

The talented performer premiered her sold-out one-woman show, It’s Not A Man’s World, in New York right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Just days later they shut down Broadway and my heart dropped,” she said.

She and her fellow colleagues could not return for a curtain call as theatres and concert halls closed its door indefinitely.

Performers known for taking audiences through a journey away from reality were having to face it themselves.

“We are not acting this out,” said Casey. “This is real life for us. We are not in costume, we’re not in character. We have to pay our bills and we have to survive like anyone else.”

As the lights are still dim on stage, the red lights outside of venues are as bright as day and hold a deeper meaning than showtime.

More than 1,500 concert venues and a countless number of performers are urging congress to pass the RESTART Act.

The bill would provide much-needed assistance to small businesses on the brink of closure and be a lifeline for performers living without a steady paycheck.

“We’re not asking for a handout,” said Mike Judy, entertainment company owner.

Judy owns music entertainment company, Mike Judy Presents.

“We are just looking for something to cover some of us being the hardest hit far and away in America,” he said.

Musicians are known for collaborations and he is hopeful this shared effort can be a hit.

As performers like Casey remain on standby for their next time in the spotlight, they are hopeful their choice to speak up isn’t just a solo.

“This is the standing ovation we need right now,” said Casey. “For the whole world to stand with us.”

Performers are asking those who love the arts to head over to SaveOurStages.com to send a letter to their lawmakers.