ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Three people are behind bars after they allegedly stole several items from a family’s car in St. Louis and used those items to attempt a break-in later at a St. Charles home.

St. Charles County prosecutors have charged Keyuanna Dyson, 21, Darrius Anderson, 21, and Lamarco Anderson, 22, in connection with the investigation. All three face felony charges for attempted burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Investigators say a stolen key fob, garage door opener, and several pieces of mail led the three suspects and one juvenile to the home. According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, these were stolen from an undisclosed location in the City of St. Louis on Nov. 18.

Later on, the victim returned home, knowing several items had been stolen from her car. At some point, she called police to advise them that someone was breaking into her home while she and her husband were hiding in a closet. The victim acknowledged the stolen items and also provided police with information on a suspicious vehicle they noticed around there home.

Per court documents, some nearby neighbors noticed unusual activity from the home, including the garage door opening and a driver in a white Dodge Charger twice circling the area. Police used information from the developing situation and spotted the vehicle near the home.

As police attempted a traffic stop of the Dodge Charger, the driver sped away from the scene, and a brief pursuit followed. The vehicle crashed near Little Hills Expressway and Mel Wetter Parkway. Dyson and Lamarco surrendered at the scene. Darrius and the juvenile ran away to a wooded area.

The St. Charles Police Department credits neighbors for interrupting the suspects’ attempt to break into the home and steal the victim’s vehicle. Investigators say the group was allegedly planning to steal the victim’s vehicle, used the stolen mail to track their address and used a garage door opener to successfully open the garage.

No other injuries or damages were reported from the situation.

Lamarco also faces a charge for unlawful possession of a weapon, while Darrius also faces a charge of resisting arrest amid the investigation. Dyson, Lamarco and Darrius are all jailed in St. Charles County on a $75,000 bond.