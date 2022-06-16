ST. LOUIS – A past theft involving the HVAC unit has left a church’s shelter space without air conditioning.

Fans are helping circulate air throughout the building at Asbury United Methodist Church in north St. Louis. In the past, this church has been the victim of multiple thefts with the most recent being seven months ago when their heat pump was stolen. That has the church reaching out to the community for help. The agency City Hope St. Louis operates the shelter space through a partnership with the church and the city of St. Louis. Agency members said it will cost more than $4,000 to replace the AC unit.

They are asking for cash donations to get that done as well as donations of water and Gatorade. The church said the service they are providing is critical and can only be done when the funding is available.