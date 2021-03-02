Thermal imaging cameras help Metro-North Firefighters find victim

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Sean Greer heard sirens outside his north St. Louis County door Monday morning. When he ran outside to see what was happening, he discovered smoke shooting out of his neighbors’ home on the 9800 block of Green Valley Drive.

“I was like, whoa,” Greer said.

Metro North Fire Protection District Chief Dave Volz said the front door of the home was locked when firefighters arrived.

“There was heavy smoke coming from the residence, so we breached the front door,” Volz said.

Once inside, firefighters turned their attention to the kitchen area that appeared to be the source of the fire.

“You can’t see a thing when you’re in there,” said Metro-North Fire Protection District firefighter and paramedic Andrew Suda.

He used a thermal imaging camera to search the home. Suda felt for the wall and then walked through the smoke until he turned a hallway near the rear of the home.

“I was able to look down and notice that there was somebody through the camera,” he said. That victim was on the ground and was rushed outside and taken to the hospital.

“They got the guy on a stretcher, rushed him out and started reviving him,” said Greer.

A relative of the victim said he is a cashier at a local 7-Eleven. That relative said he is grateful for the firefighters’ actions and said it’s too soon to know if his cousin will be okay.

“I looked at the fire department and I was like, hey these are heroic guys,” said Greer.

Donna Bradshaw lives a few houses away from the rescue and is grateful for the fire department’s response.

“It was really incredible,” she said. “I hope he gets well and can come back home soon.”