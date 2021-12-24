These grocery stores are open on Christmas Day in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — If you made your shopping list, checked it twice, and still forgot something, you’re not alone. Stores were busy with last-minute holiday shoppers in the St. Louis area Friday.

While major grocery stores like Schnucks and Dierbergs will be closed on Christmas Day, shoppers aren’t completely out of luck. Field Foods and Local Harvest Grocery will be open on Dec. 25.

Chris Goodson, the owner of Field Foods said, said employees volunteered to work on Christmas Day.

“All of our employees feel very part of the neighborhood here, and of course, they are being paid double time, which they are happy about,” Goodson said. “We are adjusting the shifts, so everyone can be with their family.”

Here are Field Foods’ hours for the holiday weekend

Lafeyette and Washington locations:

Dec. 25 – Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 26 – Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Euclid location:

Dec. 25 – Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dece. 26 – Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here are Local Harvest’s hours for the holiday weekend

Local Harvest Grocery:

Dec. 25 – Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 26 – Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.