These St. Louis area organizations accepting toys, monetary donations this holiday season

ST. LOUIS – There are several organizations across the St. Louis area accepting toys and monetary donations this holiday season.

Schaefer Autobody Centers is accepting new, unwrapped toys at any location through Dec. 21. Toys will be delivered to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Monetary donations are also being accepted and gifts also can be purchased through a curated list on Amazon.

Fire Truck O’Toys is asking for monetary donations instead of toys due to COVID. Every dollar will go toward the purchase of toys for children at SSM Cardinal Glennon, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Mercy Hospital for Children, Hawthorne Children’s Hospital, and Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital.

Toys for Tots has dozens of toy drop-off locations across the St. Louis area accepting donations until Dec. 13.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree is accepting online monetary donations. A total of 3,200 angels have been adopted this year and the organization has 800 wish lists left to fulfill.

Holiday Gold for Kids Drive through Washington University is accepting monetary donations and will be providing families with gift cards due to COVID.

Mission: St. Louis is accepting toys and monetary donations for its annual Affordable Christmas store. Items there are sold at a discounted price for low-income families to purchase for their children.