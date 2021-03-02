‘They loved each other’ – Neighbors remember Fenton couple after apparent murder-suicide

FENTON, Mo. – Neighbors are remembering Carol and Timothy Tinsley as exemplary. The couple died in an apparent murder-suicide inside their Fenton home Saturday. They were both 82.

“His son said he hopes his last act doesn’t define his dad and I think that’s perfect, because it won’t and we’ll all remember the good things,” Dixie Hummel, one of the couple’s neighbors, said. “They were very lovely neighbors to have and we will miss them.”

“Tim and Carol are exemplary neighbors, they would do anything for anybody in the neighborhood,” neighbor Nancy Goeddel said.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home in the 400 block of Caleb Place around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after getting a call from a family member.

“This family member of the two victims received a phone call from the husband Timothy early that morning and it gave this other family member some cause for concern, enough to the point that he went over to the victim’s home, when he got there, he went inside, and he discovered the two victim’s dead there in the bed,” said Grant Bissell, spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Bissell said Timothy shot and killed Carol, before turning the gun on himself. Neighbors said Carol had suffered from dementia and the two had plans to move into an assisted living facility together soon.

“He was doing everything for her, washing, making food, taking care of her needs and it got worse as it went along,” Goeddel said.

Hummel said Carol had just told her Thursday, “Wherever Tim goes, I’ll be okay… I just love him so much and I couldn’t live without him.”

Authorities could not confirm if Carol’s dementia played a role in this incident, but Bissell said, “We have a strong suspicion of the reasoning behind this, I can tell you it wasn’t any kind of domestic violence situation.”

Bissell said this is still an ongoing investigation but they do not believe there is any threat to the public.