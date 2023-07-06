SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – Get your cameras ready. The sunflowers at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area will be in full bloom by the end of the week.

The Missouri Department of Conservation plants fields of sunflowers each year at the Columbia Bottoms Conservation Area, a 4,300-acre conservation area located just north north of Interstate 270 on Strodtman Road. Admission is free, and the best time to see the sunflowers in top form is between July and August.

The Missouri Department of Conservation plants sunflowers each year as part of their dove management program. The sunflowers, which can grow up to 6 feet tall, also supply seeds that entice the birds and offer a variety of benefits for pollinators.

Conservationists say that drought conditions presented challenges in getting the sunflowers ready this year, though they’re blooming close to schedule compared to previous years.

“MDC staff believe we’ll still see a good amount of blooming in the sunflower fields,” said MDC in a news release. “If the plants are especially stressed, the flowers may be somewhat smaller than previous years, and they might shift their blooming a little earlier and end a bit sooner. But there should still be plenty to see for sunflower enthusiasts and photographers.”

Columbia Bottoms is considered to be one of the top Instgrammable spots in the St. Louis area because of its sunflower display. At the peak of their 10-day blooming period, the sunflowers decorate the area with vibrant bursts of gold. MDC crews have also staggered the timing of sunflower planting to spread out blooming periods (and summer photoshoots) out over a longer period.

Pending weather, the conservation site is open from half an hour before sunrise(approximately 5 a.m.) to half an hour past sunset (approximately 9 p.m.) daily throughout summer. MDC reminds visitors not to pick the sunflowers. Visitors are also asked to park in designated parking lots or on the shoulders and avoid blocking roadways or gates.

Photographers can utilize MDC areas for commercial use by obtaining a Commercial Photography Permit for $100 annually. For more information on those permits and the sunflowers at Columbia Bottoms, click here.