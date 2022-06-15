FRONTENAC, Mo. – A fire has started in a complex of buildings near the intersection of Lindbergh Boulevard and Clayton Road in St. Louis County. The building is commonly known as for former Schneithorst Village location. A Starbucks is among the businesses currently operating there.

The fire may have started after a construction crane came into contact with electrical wires. Thick black smoke can be seen coming from the area.

Clayton Road is closed as crews work to put out the fire. This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.

