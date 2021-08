ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a thief who took money from a QuikTrip on Gravois Avenue in south St. Louis.

Police said the man walked into the store and stole money from the register.

So far, it’s unclear how much the suspect got away with.

No one was hurt.

On the scene of a robbery at the QuikTrip in south city details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am.https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/zoriq1iAsK — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 24, 2021

