Thieves are sneaking into cars at St. Louis gas stations and driving away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are warning drivers about a new tactic used by St. Louis car thieves. They are pulling up to people’s vehicles while they are distracted filling their tires up with air or refueling with gasoline. A suspect then sneaks into the victim’s unlocked vehicle and drives away.

So far in 2021, there have been 17 stolen vehicles and 11 instances of stolen items at gas stations in the city’s second police district. In many cases, the victim’s key fob is left in the car. This makes it easy for a suspect to get in and drive away.

The second police district of St. Louis stretches west of Grand Avenue and south of Lindell to the border with St. Louis County. It is not clear how many more of these crimes have occurred outside of the district’s limits.

Video of one suspect stealing a car at the Amaco gas station at 981 Skinker is disturbing. St. Louis Police included it with their message about the warning. Anyone with a tip, evidence or more information should call detectives at 314-444-0100.