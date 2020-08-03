Thieves break into car dealership, steal keys for used luxury vehicles

CRESTWOOD, Mo. – Crestwood police are investigating after eight luxury cars were stolen from a dealership over the weekend.

“This is a rarity for Crestwood,” said Deputy Chief Mike Ford. “I have been here a long time and I don’t remember an incident quite like this – multiple vehicles were stolen.”

According to police, thieves stole the luxury vehicles from the Ernie Patti Auto Leasing and Sales dealership on Watson Road. Owner Jay Wiseman said the bold crooks broke out a glass window and grabbed key fobs for eight used luxury, high-end vehicles, which included a Mercedes and BMWs.

The eight used cars were valued at $250,000.

“The group busted through this window, went in that door, climbed over a wall where we keep keys, and took everything all at once,” Wiseman said.

Investigators are hoping some cameras in the area might have caught the thieves in the act. Four of the vehicles have already been recovered; they were found abandoned in the City of St. Louis.

Police said the break-in appeared to be well-organized.

“I have heard this has happened in the metro area. They think what happened is they are coming in a van and doing this at once. They have about seven to 10 people and it had to be because they took eight vehicles,” Wiseman said.