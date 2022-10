ST. LOUIS – The storefront of Steve’s Hot Dogs was smashed early Friday morning.

The incident happened at about 3:18 a.m. Surveillance video showed three men who appeared to be armed entering the store looking for cash. The employees had locked everything away like they were supposed to, and the criminals left empty-handed.

Steve’s Hot Dogs is located in the 3100 block of South Grand Boulevard.

