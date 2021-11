ST. LOUIS – Thieves smashed their way into a pair of Maplewood businesses early Wednesday morning.

The incidents happened just before 2:30 a.m. The front window was smashed at the Boost Mobile store on Manchester Road. A short time later, the doors to Reset Vintage Apparel on Bellevue Avenue were shattered.

So far, an inventory of stolen items is not available.

